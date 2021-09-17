FILE PHOTO: Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 2,000 metres up mountains in the Dolomites. The Italian Alps are heavily affected by climate change with a constant temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, resulting in shrinking glaciers and the risk of avalanches becoming more common. REUTERS/Yara Nardi