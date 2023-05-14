More than 400 housing units and well over 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail may find its way to Globeville at 38th and Huron if an urban redevelopment plan is approved by the Denver City Council.

Renderings provided by the city show a multi-story, mixed-use residential building planned for the parcel owned by the Continental Development Group.

The project will encourage high and moderate density development in Denver and meet other goals, according to city documents. Additionally, 52 of the units will be income restricted, with half reserved for those making 60% of the area media income and half for those making 80% of the area median income.

There are 20 contracts and resolutions on Monday's meeting agenda, as well as two bills for ordinances in final consideration. There are 10 bills being introduced.

Contracts and Resolutions:

23-0400: A resolution approving a contract with Brannan Sand and Gravel Company LLC For $2.6 million and 250 days for approximately 30 miles of annual street maintenance including roto-mill and asphalt overlay.

23-0600: A resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department for $135,000 concerning the civil action Sabrina Aragon v. Kaylan Campbell and City and County of Denver.

Bills:

23-0403: A bill for an ordinance rescinding $4.1 million from the volume-based trash pricing (VBTP) fund appropriated transfer to the planned fleet special revenue fund originally intended for truck purchases and makes an appropriation of $6.5 million in the VBTP fund’s operating budget.

23-0458: A bill for an ordinance approving an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with the Denver Urban Renewal Authority for the 38th and Huron Property Tax Increment Area and Sales Tax Increment Area.

Public Hearings:

23-0566: A public hearing for a bill being introduced amending Chapter 11 of the code to authorize the nonprofit corporation administering the Denver Preschool Program to utilize non-city funds to administer other preschool programs to non-Denver residents and utilize tax dollars for grants and technical assistance to individuals seeking preschool licensing in Denver.

23-0428: A public hearing for a bill being introduced amending Article IV, Chapter 11 of the revised municipal code regarding the Denver College Affordability Fund.

23-0335: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification of 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave., allowing the construction of up to five stories.

23-0384: A bill for an ordinance designating 602 S. Harrison Lane as a structure for preservation.

23-0457: A bill for an ordinance approving the 38th and Huron Urban Redevelopment Plan, the creation of the 38th and Huron Urban Redevelopment Area and the 38th and Huron Property Tax Increment Area and Sales Tax Increment Area.