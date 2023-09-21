Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Bitewell

A “digital food farmacy” that takes a “food-as-medicine” approach to healthcare is relocating its Denver headquarters to the trendy River North (RiNo) neighborhood this month, expanding its operations to include an innovation lab and space to let the public check out how it works.

Bitewell works with employers to provide an app for employees that scores food’s nutritional and health benefits. The idea is to help people shape their dietary choices as a preventative healthcare measure. Employees access the nutritional guides through bitewell’s app.

Its new 14,000 square-foot facility in The Hub North includes a wellness lab, a kitchen, “mini food farmacies” that use bitewell’s proprietary FoodHealth Score technology, and stadium seating for events such as food demos.

“It’s imperative that our space embodies our mission and ethos. We believe in preventative healthcare,” Co-founder and CEO Samantha Citro Alexander said in a news release. “Our goal is to transform healthcare from a sick care system to a well-care system with a focus on food-as-medicine. Our new headquarters will be a functional case study that showcases how the bitewell mission can come to life inside any company and any facility.”

The foodtech startup launched in 2020 and operated remotely for two years. In its new facility, the company will work under a hybrid model. Guy Lachman and Trevor Curtis of the commercial real estate company JLL represented bitewell in its search for a new home.

"Our goal in finding the perfect space for bitewell's headquarters went beyond just picking a location; it was all about creating an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration," Lachman, Vice President at JLL Denver, said in a news release. "This new facility represents a significant milestone in bitewell's mission to revolutionize healthcare, and we're excited about the positive impact they're poised to make in this industry."

Simpson Strong-Tie

As Simpson Strong-Tie looks to bolster its U.S. footprint, the California-based company with an international presence has opened a new distribution hub in Denver. Simpson Strong-Tie engineers structural connectors and building solutions for the construction industry.

The Denver hub comprises 69,892 square feet of warehouse facilities, 8,082 square feet of office space, 2,756 square feet in training centers and a two-story, 1,044 square foot room to host suppliers for projects and trainings.

The Denver location is one of three concurrent Simpson Strong-Tie grand openings, with hubs opening in Salt Lake City and Seattle, too. They bring a combined 230,000 additional square feet of inventory space. The three hubs will create a total of 50 new jobs. Simpson Strong-Tie recently broke ground on a manufacturing and distribution center in Ohio that is expected to create 120 jobs.

In a news release, the company said its new facilities will strengthen its U.S. supply chain and make a wider variety of products available for next-day delivery to clients.

“Simpson Strong-Tie is committed to ensuring next-day service to our customers throughout the Northwest, and these new locations move us much further in that direction,” Simpson Strong-Tie CEO Mike Olosky said in a news release.

Vault 44.01

A provider of carbon capture and storage services has arrived in Denver with plans to expand into the Mile High City market.

Vault 44.01, which is based in Canada, is moving into an 8,000 square-foot space downtown. Vault 44.01 is leasing a new office within the 494,689 square-foot office tower at 1125 17th Street, which is currently undergoing renovations.

"In light of our remarkable growth, securing additional space to accommodate our expanding team became a priority,” said Rob Sadler, chief commercial officer at Vault 44.01. “Denver emerged as the optimal choice due to its favorable business climate and its wealth of talented professionals in the region.”

The company provides clients in North America with technologies to reduce emissions and permanently store carbon dioxide.

"Vault 44.01’s foresight, coupled with Denver’s dynamic energy growth, has made this move a natural success, underscoring the city’s pivotal contribution to shaping the future of sustainable energy,” Shayda Shah-Hosseini of JLL said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome the Vault 44.01 team to Denver and look forward to their next stage of growth.”