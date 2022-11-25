3. Explore Cherry Creek Reservoir

Whether on land or water, there’s plenty of exploring to do at Cherry Creek Reservoir, about 20 minutes from Denver. Go biking, bird watching, boating, fishing, hiking, jet skiing, and even model airplane flying at this park. The off-leash dog park is renowned at Cherry Creek State Park. It’s a 107-acre fenced area where dogs can run, swim, and play. Entry is free Friday Nov. 25.