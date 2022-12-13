Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:
- I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line in both directions
- I-76 from Brush to Nebraska, both directions
- U.S. Highway 6 from Brush to Nebraska
The snow has caused most schools, and many businesses, to delay opening or close outright. For a complete list, visit Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.com.
Flightaware.com is reporting 30 minute delays at Denver International Airport for all flights, and dozens have been delayed or cancelled. Check your flight status before leaving for the airport at www.flydenver.com/flights.
The blizzard and storm warnings continue until at least 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
This story is developing and will be updated.