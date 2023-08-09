Denver police found a body in a dumpster on Monday and investigators linked the death to a shooting that happened in Aurora on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a body found in the 1400 block of Olive Street on Monday morning, according to a news release. Evidence at the scene showed that the body had been taken to Olive Street in a van and disposed of.

Investigators found the van a short distance from the scene, the report said.

Witnesses told Denver investigators the victim was killed in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in the 1100 block of Geneva Street in Aurora’s Del Mar Parkway neighborhood. The shooting wasn't reported at the time, the statement said.

Detectives with the Major Crime Homicide Unit took over the investigation Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story is developing.