Colorado's largest road race BOLDERBoulder returns to Boulder roads and Folsom Field Monday with 90 waves of racers for its 43rd year.

The starting gun will launch the first wave of runners at 6:55 a.m. Monday, right after the beginning of the wheelchair race, according to a City of Boulder news release.

Runners, joggers and walkers from all 50 states and more than a dozen countries will start the race at 30th and Walnut streets, wind through Boulder neighborhoods and finish at the University of Colorado Boulder's Folsom Field.

Online race registration is open and will remain open until 9 a.m. on race day, according to the release. In-person registration will also be available at the Pearl Street Mall Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., as well as on race day at 5:30 a.m.

BOLDERBoulder has been recognized as "America's Best All-Time 10k" by Runner's World and was the seventh largest road race in the United States for 2022.

"The BOLDERBoulder is an incredible and celebrated tradition of our community," City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in the release. "We look forward to welcoming the athletes and all those who come to cheer them on to Boulder for this signature event."

The race attracts more than 100,000 spectators throughout the course, according to the release.

It will also feature some of the world's fastest runners in the International Team Challenge, with runners from Kenya, Mexico, Great Britain and Tanzania competing against U.S. runners — including 2022 defending champion Leonard Korir.

The women's pro race begins at 11:11 a.m. and the men's pro race begins at 11:22 a.m. Race finishers can watch the pro races on Folsom Field's video boards while Olympians Frank Shorter and Alan Culpepper cover the play-by-play.

Following the pro races, a Memorial Day tribute will recognize and honor those who have serviced and are currently serving with a presentation of the nation's colors, a 21-gun salute by a Marine Corps Honor Guard, Colorado's largest mass enlistment ceremony, six skydivers, a singing of the national anthem, and a military flyover.

"CU Boulder is excited to partner with the BOLDERBoulder once again for this one-of-a-kind community event," CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said. "Nothing beats the Folsom Field finish line, and the Memorial Day tribute is a spectacle to behold. We're proud to welcome the race finishers, community members and supporters who make the BOLDERBoulder the wonderful tradition that it is."

More information can be found at www.bolderboulder.com.