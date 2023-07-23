Coloradoans are raising their glasses more often during lunchtime and they’re drinking more than just Rocky Mountain spring water.

Denver is one of two metro areas, alongside Milwaukee, tied for having the highest percentage of alcohol purchases during weekday lunch hour, according to a recent study by Toast, a restaurant management software company.

A review of the data showed that alcohol accounted for 26% of purchases in both cities.

This percentage was also the same statewide, where Colorado ranked third in the nation for highest percentage of alcohol purchases during lunchtime behind Wisconsin (30%) and neighboring Wyoming (27%). In neighboring Utah, a state often cited as having the lowest percentage of binge drinking in the nation, it was just 9%.

Despite the increase in lunchtime alcohol consumption, the same date showed that lunchtime transactions were down 12% in the Denver metro area for 2022.

When it comes to tipping, Colorado ranked middle of the pack with the 19th highest tip percentage in the nation. Colorado’s data showed an average tipping rate percentage of 19.8%. In recent news, tipping has reared its head as a point of contention between local landmark restaurant Casa Bonita’s employees and new ownership.

As it stands, it looks like most workers in Denver are finding a way to raise their own spirits.