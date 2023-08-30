Police arrested a Boulder man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday evening. The suspect is said to be the roommate of the victim.

Boulder Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 1600 block of Zamia Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man suffering from stab wounds when they arrived, according to a social media post by the Boulder Police Department.

The victim died at the scene, according to police. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim after investigation.

Police arrested 27-year-old Garrett Littenberg on charges of first-degree murder at the scene on Tuesday. He lived in the home with the victim, according to the police post.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.

This story is developing.