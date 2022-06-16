Boulder County and City of Aurora offices will be closed on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth, which falls on Sunday this year.
Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday recognizes June 19, when Major General Gordon Granger announced slaves in Texas were free in 1865. The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation.
The state this year officially established Juneteenth as a legal holiday with the enactment of Senate Bill 139.
“Formally recognizing the history of Juneteenth and the policies, structures, and history of government-induced exclusion is a way for all of us to acknowledge errors that have been committed and take action to create systemic change that will better the lives of all Black, African and African American residents in Boulder County,” Board of County Commissioners Chair Marta Loachamin said in a news release. “We are appreciative of the NAACP Boulder County Chapter and all the volunteers and partner organizations for inviting Boulder County Government to join in the local work to recognize Juneteenth.”
The Boulder County courthouse will have the Juneteenth flag flown from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20.
City of Denver offices will remain open as Juneteenth remains a commemorative holiday, but the City Council is expected to approve making the holiday an official one starting next year at its June 20 meeting.
Reporter Hannah Metzger contributed in this report.