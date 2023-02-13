The Boulder County district attorney charged a deputy sheriff with two felony counts of vehicular assault in connection with a crash in August, which seriously injured two people, according to a news release.

Daniel Pratt, 45, has worked for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office since 2015, according to the release. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the criminal case concludes. He has a court appearance scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

On August 12, Pratt responded to a call for assistance at the Boulder County Fair grounds around 9:30 p.m. because of reports of fights. He was driving on Colorado Highway 119 toward Longmont when he hit a Prius going east through the intersection at Niwot Road. Pratt and his police dog were unharmed, but the two people in the Prius were seriously injured, according to the release.

The Colorado State Patrol investigated the case along with the district attorney's office. The investigation considered the speed of the cars, right of way, the red traffic light, eyewitnesses recollections and the sheriff's office policies for activating lights and sirens and as well as the policy for approaching a red light while running emergent, the release says.

“I appreciate the thorough investigation by the Colorado State Patrol," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release. "This crash was incredibly scary, and the victims were seriously injured.”