Boulder County has recovered more than $237,000 that the county mistakenly sent to a fraudulent account last year, the Sheriff's Office said.

As reported by Denver Gazette media partner KUSA, the county said in September that one of its vendors had experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email to the county appeared to be from the vendor, which led to a check being incorrectly sent to a fraudulent account, the county said.

The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a sheriff's detective who is assigned to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab was able to trace the funds to a bank account in the United States.

The money was still showing as an available balance, the sheriff's office said, and investigators were able to freeze it in the account to keep it from being moved.

In December, $237,241.18 was returned to Boulder County. That's the full amount of the check that was initially given to the hackers.

