It's been nine months since the Marshall fire swept through parts of Boulder County claiming more than 1,100 homes in Louisville, Superior and the surrounding area. Boulder County officials say that research has found it can take up to 60 months for a community to move through disaster response phases.
With the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire approaching, Boulder County released a collection of mental health resources for those affected by the fire.
Mental health resources are available to all community members and include:
On-site counselors:
From Oct. 4 to Nov. 29, Mental Health Partners and Jewish Family Service will have counselors available in Louisville and Superior at:
- Superior Community Center (1500 Coalton Road): every Tuesday 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Louisville Recreation & Senior Center (900 Via Appia): every Tuesday 3-6 p.m., Wednesday 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. and Thursday 8-11 a.m.
- Louisville Public Library (951 Spruce Street): every Thursday 2-5 p.m. and during Storytime
Boulder County Crisis Counseling:
Jewish Family Service and Community Foundation Boulder County offer crisis counseling to residents. The program offers 10 free counseling sessions and a selection of more than 200 licensed providers.
Boulder Valley School District (BVSD):
BVSD provides resources to families and employees affected by the fire. Social-emotional support is available to students and employees. Employees are also eligible for eight free counseling sessions per year.
Crisis Cards:
Crisis Cards provide 24/7 phone, text, in-person and online mental health support access. Mental Health Partners and Jewish Family Service will provide cards to Louisville and Superior businesses and Louisville, Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette library service desks.
Art Therapy:
Superior's Cultural Arts and Public Spaces (CAPS) committee and Chamber offers an art therapy program, available through the end of December, to everyone affected by the fire.
Upcoming Events:
Louisville, Superior, Boulder County, partner agencies and local organizations are providing opportunities for community members to gather heal and remember. These include:
- Restorative Yoga: Louisville Recreation & Senior Center on Dec. 8 from 6-6:45 p.m. and family friendly ages 14+ from 7-8 p.m. Hybrid options will be available.
- Marshall Fire Solidarity Breakfast: Superior Community Center on Dec. 8 from 7-11 a.m.
For counseling services and crisis support, call 303-413-6282 or send an email. Mental Health Partners also have resources on their website.