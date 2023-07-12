A woman died Wednesday after falling into Boulder Creek, city officials said.

Boulder Police and Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a woman falling into Boulder Creek just after 4 a.m., according to a city of Boulder press release. The woman had been camping near Boulder Creek when she fell into the water.

First responders searched along the creek until a police officer spotted her in the water and worked to pull her out, city officials said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and helped to get her out of the creek bed on the north side near 6th Street and Boulder Canyon Drive. Firefighters administered CPR until the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and died, the city said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.