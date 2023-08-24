The city of Boulder plans to open its second round of e-bike vouchers for city residents to help pay for part of the cost of a new electric bicycle (e-bike), city officials announced Thursday.

Residents over the age of 18 can register online from 9 a.m. Aug. 30 through 5 p.m. Sept. 13. Discounts range from $300 to $1,400 depending on the type of voucher selected.

"Through these incentives, the city seeks to expand access to e-bikes, encourage more sustainable ways of travel, and better understand the role e-bikes play in advancing Boulder's climate and transportation goals," according to the press release. "Voucher recipients will be chosen by random selection to make the application process more equitable."

The two types of vouchers are standard and income-qualified, with different discount amounts for e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, including adaptive e-bikes. Income-qualified recipients can also receive an additional $200 voucher for safety equipment, such as bike helmets, locks, lights and child seats.

"The goal of including multiple rounds is to better understand community interest and adjust accordingly. Results from the first round showed more interest in income-qualified vouchers and in regular e-bikes," city officials said.

The city is adjusting the second round to distribute vouchers based on the proportional demand for each voucher type, however, at least half of the vouchers will continue to be dedicated to income-qualified recipients to ensure incentives go to those with the most financial need.

Vouchers will be issued until funds for the incentives are spent.

All registrants are asked to participate in questionnaires to help the city understand how the incentives have impacted travel habits. City staff will collect results in the coming months and review learnings from the two rounds of vouchers to better understand the impact of e-bike incentives on Boulder’s climate and transportation goals.

Results will be shared in 2024.