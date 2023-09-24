A Boulder man is being treated for serious head injuries after he was allegedly beaten with a stick by a homeless man on Saturday afternoon, city officials say.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a man badly beaten with a stick near Junction Place and Goose Creek Path, Boulder officials said in a release.

Within two minutes, officers arrived at the scene where the man was bleeding from his head and the suspect still there, Boulder officials said.

The suspect in custody, Derek Jordan, 43, is facing two felony charges: one count of first degree assault and first degree assault of an at-risk adult, Boulder officials say.

“First responders immediately administered medical care to the victim and transported him in an ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries,” the city said.

Jordan does not have a permanent address and “is believed to have been living among Boulder’s unhoused community,” the city added. “Detectives are investigating whether the suspect had been using drugs, specifically methamphetamine, prior to the alleged attack.

The investigation remains active.

Boulder Police ask anyone who witnessed anything related to this incident to call the non-emergency dispatch number at: 303-441-3333.