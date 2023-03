Boulder police are investigating Wednesday after an adult was found dead in a burning home.

Boulder firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. and found the body, according to Boulder police.

The victim's name and cause of death were not immediately released.

The fire was extinguished, police said in a tweet posted at 1:46 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.