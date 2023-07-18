A Boulder man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a child, following an investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office last week.

Jonathan Philip Harris, 39, was arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Thursday, July 13, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release. Harris resides in the 4400 block of Broadway Street in the City of Boulder.

According to authorities, the investigation began after detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) downloaded CSAM from an IP address within Boulder County while conducting proactive investigations. Upon further investigation, it was found the CSAM was downloaded from a device connected to the internet associated with Harris’ residence.

A search warrant was executed at Harris’ residence on May 2, 2023, where multiple electronic devices were seized. During later digital forensic analysis of devices belonging to Harris, multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Harris was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for one count of §18-6-403(3)(c), Sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, a Class 3 Felony, and three counts of §18-6-403(3)(b.5), Sexual exploitation of a child-possession of images, Class 5 Felonies. Harris has since been released on a $1,000 cash bond.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Boulder Police SWAT Team.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.