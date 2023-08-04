Boulder police found a motorcyclist dead following a crash at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to a traffic report at the intersection of 30th Street and Eagle Way in Boulder, according to a news release. A 2002 Toyota 4Runner was driving north on 30th and began turning on Eagle Way. It was struck by a 2020 Yamaha R6 motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle was moving at "a high rate of speed," according to the release.

The male motorcyclist, a 20-year-old from Hawaii, was found dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Boulder, was unharmed and remained at the site to assist police.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim after the autopsy and notification of the next of kin.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle’s speed was a factor in the crash," the release said.

Boulder Police asked anyone with information to contact Officer Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or email at [email protected] and use reference case 23-07448.