The Boulder County district attorney decided two officers who shot a man to death in May were legally justified in using deadly force.

After a 20th Judicial District Attorney's Critical Incident Team investigation, Officers Collin Keith and Nathaniel Taylor were cleared in the shooting death of domestic violence suspect Christopher Swanger, 36.

He had two active felony warrants in Adams County and Boulder for domestic violence at the time.

Police were called to the victim's Baseline Road address about 1 a.m. May 13.

"Mr. Swanger had struck the victim in the face with a closed fist and, also, damaged her electronic device before leaving the residence," according to a news release. "It was learned that the victim had suffered an orbital fracture. (She) explained that Mr. Swanger had threatened to kill her on multiple occasions and that he kept a handgun in his car."

Police were actually with the victim when the suspect texted her and warned her to change her story to police or he would "be seeing you again real (explicative) soon."

She called police again May 25 to report Swanger threatened to come between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the address and Swanger arrived after 11 p.m.

"Officer Taylor attempted to initiate contact with him, but Mr. Swanger proceeded to throw a Monster energy drink at him" and began to quickly walk away.

Officers warned him to stop or they would taser him. He didn't and they dropped him with a taser gun.

"Officers then approached Mr. Swanger while he was on the ground," according to the report. "When they were within 2-to-3 feet, Mr. Swanger pulled out a black handgun. Officer Taylor yelled 'gun' as Mr. Swanger pointed his firearm toward Officer Taylor."

Both officers fired at Swanger as they backed away, firing 23 rounds between them.

"Mr. Swanger fired one round at Officer Taylor that missed," according to the report. "It appears likely that Mr. Swanger's gun malfunctioned after firing the single shot at the officers."

The entire encounter took about 25 seconds, according to the report.

"This tragic and scary domestic violence situation escalated quickly. It is fortunate that more lives were not lost," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release. "Far too often, domestic violence situations explode into violence against a victim and responding police officers. Police officers took steps to protect this victim and put themselves in harm's way."

The report concluded "as defined by Colorado law, the physical force used by these officers was reasonable" and no criminal charges are warranted.

Dougherty will hold a "virtual Town Hall" to show body camera footage and answer questions Monday. The link is bit.ly/BPDBaselineOISTownHall or call 720-400-7859, conference ID# 267 131 965. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected].