A shooting overnight in Boulder’s popular The Hill neighborhood sent one suspect to the hospital after Boulder police returned fire, according to a news release.
On-foot patrol officers were heading to another call near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when they got a call about a disturbance involving guns at 1:27 a.m., Sunday.
“As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects,” according to the release.
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but it was unclear from the release who shot him. He was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.
The other suspects remain at large, and Boulder police have not released a description of them.
"We do know that there was at least three other suspects involved in the gunfire," Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a Sunday morning press conference. "We are still reviewing body-worn camera (footage), which will be made available as soon as practical."
Officers combed the area Sunday morning interviewing potential witnesses, Herold said.
They recovered at least one of the three different types of guns used in the shooting. Officials don't believe it was related to a felony menacing incident reported at 2:02 a.m., blocks away at 11th Street and University Avenue.
"The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting," according to the release. "Per Boulder Police policy, the officer has been placed on paid, administrative leave."
Officials asked residents to stay clear of the area Sunday as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to reach Boulder Police Det. Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328 or upload photo or video tips here.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout Sunday.