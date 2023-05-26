Boulder Police Department officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect Thursday night after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The shooting happened near a home in the 1700 block of Baseline Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department tweet.

The area is half a mile east of Chautauqua Park.

Officers were called to the home for a report of domestic violence, according to the tweet. The suspect told the victim he was coming to the home and was known to carry a gun.

Officers arrived on scene before the suspect did. When the man arrived, there was a confrontation and the man pulled out a gun, according to police. Two BPD officers fired their weapons, killing the man on the scene.

Baseline Road near 17th Street was closed until just before 8 a.m. Friday for the investigation.

The Boulder County Investigation Team was requested to respond and investigate the shooting and the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave per BPD protocol, according to the tweet.

This story is developing and will be updated Friday.