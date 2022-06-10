When a Boulder family installed a game camera outside of their home near Chautauqua Park, they aimed to view wildlife around their home. Instead, they caught someone the police described as a Peeping Tom who had allegedly made a habit of watching their young daughter in the shower.
Boulder police said the camera caught 48-year-old James Walter Baird four times in May.
When he returned to the location at around 10 pm Wednesday, he ran from police, who chased him down and arrested him, the police said.
Baird was charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass. He remains in Boulder County jail on a $10,000 bond and his next hearing is June 14 in Boulder County Court.
Boulder police said they also suspect that Beard might have had other victims and asked anyone who to contact authorities at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).