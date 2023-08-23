The man accused of killing 10 people in south Boulder's King Soopers store in 2021 doesn't currently have any condition or illness preventing him from being fit to stand trial, the Boulder County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

The DA's office said via news release Wednesday the court and attorneys received a competence re-evaluation report from the Department of Human Services with the finding.

The revelation marks a significant development in the case, which has stagnated for nearly two years since the accused shooter was declared mentally unfit to face the charges against him.

The district attorney's office has filed a motion asking the court to declare Ahmad Alissa, now 24, fit to face trial and schedule a preliminary hearing, according to a news release.

“Our office will continue fighting for justice in this case," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release.

The defendant is accused of killing 10 people on March 22, 2021, in the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. He faces more than 100 charges and sentence enhancers, including 10 charges of first-degree murder, counts of attempted murder and charges related to possessing banned high-capacity gun magazines.

The victims killed were 20-year-old Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Judge Ingrid Bakke declared the accused shooter mentally unfit for trial in 2021 based on the opinions of several experts. To be considered competent for trial, an accused person must have a rational understanding of the case against them and the ability to participate in their own defense. Alissa has undergone mental health treatment from experts at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo intended to restore his competence since the evaluations.

He has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia, antisocial personality disorder and depressive disorder, according to court filings.

A court filing earlier this year revealed the state hospital has forcibly given him antipsychotic medications, and his mental fitness for trial appeared to have progressed. Prosecutors had questioned for months whether Alissa purposely refused to participate in treatment.

Earlier this month, prosecutors and defense attorneys requested the court reschedule a competence evaluation hearing set to start Aug. 29 because the parties had not yet received a re-evaluation report from the state hospital.