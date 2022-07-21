The man accused of killing 10 people last year at a King Soopers in Boulder remains incompetent to stand trial, Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Boulder County district attorney confirmed that the court has granted prosecutors’ motion for documents, recordings and other materials from the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

The next competence review has been set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

To stand trial, a defendant must have a rational understanding of the case against them and the ability to participate in their own defense. The accused gunman has undergone mental health treatment intended to restore him to competence for trial after two evaluations found him incompetent last year.

Attorneys for Ahmad Alissa, 23, have not elaborated on the mental illness he may suffer from.

Alissa is accused of opening fire on March 22, 2021, on shoppers and employees in the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. He faces 115 charges and sentence enhancers, including 10 counts of first-degree murder and several related to possessing banned high-capacity magazines.

The people killed were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.