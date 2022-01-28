The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder will reopen on Feb. 9 following major renovations.

The store was the site of a mass shooting on March 22, 2021, in which 10 people were killed. It was originally scheduled to reopen to the public on Jan. 20, but store officials announced earlier this month that the move was delayed.

"We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next chapter," said Joe Kelly, president of King Soopers in a news release. "We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us."

Prior to the stores reopening, the store will host a ceremony that will honor the 10 lives lost during the shooting and to honor the strength and resilience of the community.

King Soopers announced last spring it planned to renovate the store and said it took feedback from employees and community members while redesigning the store.

The company has not released any details about the changes made to the store as of Friday afternoon.