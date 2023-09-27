Boulder Police Department evacuated an area in the 4500 block of 13 Street Wednesday due to both a death and suspicious device.

Officers responded to a death in the area around 11:30 a.m. They also found a "suspicious device," leading police to begin evacuating surrounding units, according to a social media post by the department.

The department noted to stay away from the area until the situation is cleared. Explosive detection investigators are on scene as officers simultaneously investigate the death.

The story is developing