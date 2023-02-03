A 17-year-old Boulder girl was sentenced Friday for the prom-night crash that killed two people and injured a third, according to a news release from the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The juvenile pleaded guilty Dec. 16, 2022, to two counts of DUI vehicular homicide and one count of DUI vehicular assault. On Friday, the District Attorney's Office agreed to at least six months in jail with a minimum of two years of probation for the teenager, according to the release.

The charges stem from a fatal crash on April 9, which was prom night at Boulder High School. The crash killed Lyft driver Ori Tsioni, 33, and his passenger Gregoria "Gloria" Morales Ramirez, 49, and injured Diana Spencer, who suffered multiple rib fractures.

The 17-year-old girl allegedly left a post-prom party while intoxicated and drove to get more alcohol. She reportedly drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a 2018 Subaru Legacy. Spencer was driving separately in a third vehicle that collided with the wreck.

The 17-year-old was also seriously injured.

The sentencing range authorized by Colorado Legislature is a maximum of two years of probation and either 90 days of jail time or 180 days of work release as a condition of probation, according to the news release.

The DUI conviction has a maximum sentence of one year in jail and two years of probation.

The Court will determine the terms and conditions of probation, which will likely include no alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, substance abuse monitoring, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, completion of a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) impact panel, and no driving without an alcohol interlock device.