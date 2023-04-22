Eunique Lee, 17, has been going to the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club after school for eleven years.

Lee grew up with children in her Denver community who were drawn toward gang life before joining the Boys and Girls Club, which provides a safe space between school and home for members to learn, make friends and get opportunities they may not have at school or at home.

Lee's peers and leaders at her club have watched her grow and mentored her through a pivotal time in her life, helping her navigate her interests and passions as she prepares to leave high school.

Now, Lee does the same for her younger peers, helping create a positive peer culture and a community of learning, positivity and care that plays a pivotal role in keeping youth away from violence.

“I think the Boys and Girls Club helps prevent youth violence," Lee said. "I know some people I’ve grown up with have tried to go into the gang life, then the leaders (at the club) get on them and say this is not a good way to go about it. Come to the club. They help with school and to refocus them into not going into gang violence and stuff like that."

For $2 a year, members enjoy access to support group and fun with peers

The Boys and Girls Club's mission is to provide its members with a safe, supportive, fun, and enriching environment that inspires and empowers them to achieve their greatest potential, according to the website.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (BGCMD) operates 20 neighborhood clubs and one summer camp in six districts across the metro area.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the BGCMD made a total revenue of just under $21 million, $10 million of which came from contributions from corporations, foundations, individuals and bequests, $3 million from government grants, $1 million from special events, and $20,000 from membership dues, according to its annual report.

Members pay $2 per year to attend the club.

The organizations' expenses in the same fiscal year totaled more than $26 million, $17 million of which went to programs for kids, $5 million to their raffle, almost $2 million to fundraising and over $2 million to administration.

The club's main goals are to promote academics and career development, character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and positive mental health.

Academic programs, including clubs' art rooms, gyms and tech labs, help students with academic growth and career development, officials said.

Filling the gap from after school, to home, with 'safe space'

Aurora Public Schools partners with BGCMD to increase access to safe spaces for students after school.

"We've found that if kids are going to get in trouble, it's going to be in the hours after school until about 5 p.m.," Mandy Young, Aurora Public Schools' community engagement coordinator said. "We've found that the Boys and Girls Club and other after-school providers give a safe space for kids to go."

Having an after-school space, like the BGCMD, helps parents maintain employment and helps students succeed, Young said.

"We hear all the time, particularly from parents, how instrumental this is in keeping their kids on track," Young said.

In a survey by Aurora Public Schools, 97.9% of parents said the program is a safe place for their children to learn and have fun and that the hours met their needs as a family.

"There's enough structure to keep kids safe and keep them engaged, but enough freedom that they can choose the activities they want to participate in," Young said.

Naja'Ray West, 17, of Denver started going to the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club when she was six years old. West graduates this May and will go on to get a cosmetology license while working toward a business degree.

Boys and Girls Club leaders helped West with her college application and essays, giving her resources she didn't have access to elsewhere, she said.

"If I didn't have the Boys and Girls Club, I wouldn't have known what to do," West said.

West had endless support in working towards the next chapter of her life, she said. Everyone at the Boys and Girls Club constantly believed in her, which helped push her to strive for success.

"(The club) is a whole bunch of people who continue to tell me 'hey Naja'Ray, you can do it. You’re gonna do it'," West said.

The club also provides youth with leadership opportunities, such as conferences and peer mentorship.

Austyn Ballage, 16, loves the leadership group she's a part of at the club.

Once a quiet, shy kid, Ballage said she's found her voice and wants it to be heard. The leadership group has given her the confidence to be a leader and voice her opinions on things that are important to her, she said.

"(The club) has helped me open up and start being more vocal for the things I believe in," Ballage said.

Ballage also takes pride in making her younger peers feel safe, supported and inspired like she did.

“I've had a big impact on the club because now, the kids look up to me and I want to make sure they’re secure and help them open up like I did," Ballage said.

Making good, healthy choices

The club provides resources for members to live healthy lives.

Ninety percent of surveyed club members said they had a lifetime abstinence from cigarettes, 87% from alcohol and 85% from marijuana, according to the BGCMD's 2022 annual report.

Healthy lifestyle includes mental health, with the clubs providing 5,000 hours of mental health support via one-on-one intervention and social-emotional learning groups, according to the report.

Safety is also a big part of being a club member, with 93% of members saying they feel safe from harm at their club.

A shared sentiment among members of the Denver Broncos Club is one of safety.

"Nobody comes here thinking that they aren't safe," West said. "The moment they step into the club, they know they're safe because the staff care about us and we have a community here that cares about us."

Jalonna-Marie Grimsley, 14, comes to the Denver Broncos Club to feel safe in a world that feels increasingly unsafe.

"With the shootings going on at schools and the violence, we can all come to the club and feel safe and at home and welcomed and relaxed with each other and within ourselves," Grimsley said.

'Opportunity's always been the currency'

The BGCMD has about 300 leaders.

Rich Barrows, the founder of the Denver Broncos Club and the club director, grew up attending his local Boys and Girls Club in South Dakota.

When Barrows attended the club, it cost fifty cents per year, he said. Now, it's two dollars per year.

"Opportunity's always been the currency of Boys and Girls Club," Barrows said. "Money isn't a reason a kid doesn't get an opportunity."

When children get the opportunity to use their skills and succeed, they never stop striving, Barrows said. His club has given members opportunities to speak with U.S. senators, attend national leadership conferences and win awards for community service.

"Every kid who walks through here is exceptional, so we find a way for them to succeed," Barrows said. "Every kid here has a story and every kid here has a struggle. If you stick around this business long enough, you get to see greatness and how exceptional these kids are regardless of barriers."

Malcinia “Nina” Conley has worked with the Denver Broncos club in various roles since the club opened.

Conley, who used to be a teacher, took her students to the club when it opened, then worked at the club for a while and now volunteers there.

Her two daughters, who have now graduated college, attended the club.

For Conley, a single mother, the club was "life-changing," she said.

"This was a place where I knew they were going to get a chance to do some things that I couldn't provide for them," Conley said. "For me, as a single mom, it was a blessing."

The club allowed her daughters to experience skiing, Conley said, something she would never have been able to afford. Her elder daughter received a scholarship with help from the club that helped pay for her college.

For the children she works with, the club is a "sanctuary," Conley said.

"When kids come here, they know they're going to have people here, familiar faces, who are going to give them opportunities to do things," Conley said. "I love the absolute feeling that this is home for our members."

The club has changed Naja'Ray West's life in an "extremely positive" way, she said.

With the club, West has been honored by the Colorado Black Caucus and in Washington, D.C. for her leadership roles with the club. This year, she won the Youth of the Year competition within her own club and then within the Denver Metro Boys and Girls Clubs.

West will compete against other winners in the state, then in her region, then in nationals if she continues to win.

She has learned valuable skills from the competition process, which includes writing essays and getting letters of recommendation, as well as from the club in general.

Support, mentorship from area businesses

West distinctly recalls speaking with successful business owners who "look just like (her)," West said.

"I've been able to hear other peoples' stories who look just like me or came from where I come from or were in the position I'm in now who succeeded," West said.

Fidelity Investments has sponsored BGCMD since 2013, when they did their first volunteer event with the club, spokesperson Jenny Engle said.

"Ten years later, we're still a partner...their work is just as important now as when we got here," Engle said. "We value them very much, value the work they do and our employees love, love volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club."

Fidelity supports the BGCMD's Youth of the Year competition, employees volunteer for cleanup days at the clubs and the company puts on an annual holiday party at one of the clubs, Engle said. The holiday party is many employees' favorite events of the year. A gift "store" is opened where members can choose donated toys and gifts for not only themselves, but for family members. Meanwhile, employee volunteers engage with the children in games, crafts and fun holiday-themed activities.

"My understanding is something like 40% of their students come from single-parent homes," Engle said. "Our focus at Fidelity is to really support underserved communities, as I'm sure are a lot of their other partners."