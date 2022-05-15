Denver City Council will have a public hearing on its new Expanding Housing Affordability Guidelines on Monday, June 6, giving Denverites the opportunity to share their thoughts on the city’s code changes before council votes on them one last time. Here’s a breakdown and need-to-know information on the guidelines ahead of the hearing.
How is affordable housing defined?
Community Planning and Development spokesperson Laura Swartz said Denver uses the same definition of affordable housing as federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This says housing is considered affordable when no more than 30% of a household’s income goes toward paying for housing costs.
What exactly is changing?
The Expanding Housing Affordability Guidelines will ensure a certain amount of affordable units be developed alongside market rate condos and apartments, with zoning and financial incentives included as well.
Builders can either build more affordably priced units as part of any construction or pay a fee to offset construction of affordable units elsewhere. For example, builders in higher priced markets such as downtown and Cherry Creek would be required to build more affordably priced units or pay higher fees than builders in lower priced areas. Policies such as these are known as inclusionary housing policies.
This will apply to new developments of 10 units or more regardless if it’s residential or non-residential. If new construction that is less than 10, builders will pay a one-time linkage fee to go toward the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, unless the development already includes affordable housing. Housing affordability is determined based on the area median income, with units being restricted to serve those in lower ends if it.
Why are these changes happening now?
Colorado passed House Bill 21-1117 in May, 2021, which allows cities to require affordable housing on all new for-sale and for-rent housing. Swartz said Denver’s proposal was designed to be legally compliant with each of the stipulations included in the law.
“It is clear to Denverites that the city has an immediate and growing need for housing that people can afford,” Swartz said in an email. “More than 115,000 Denver households – or 35% of residents – are ‘housing cost burdened,’ meaning more than 30% of their income goes toward housing costs alone. While hundreds of cities across the U.S. have already begun implementing affordable housing requirements, this tool only became available to Colorado cities last year.”
Have programs like this been successful in other cities?
Swartz said more than 900 jurisdictions across 25 states have inclusionary housing programs, and while she said it “can’t solve the housing crisis alone,” it’s a “proven strategy” to create, maintain and preserve affordable housing units for generations.
Why are there three bills being voted on for one project?
Denver City Council member Amanda Sawyer explained that the city has multiple documents that legislate the city, including the Denver Revised Municipal Code, its zoning code and a variety of adopted city plans. The new guidelines need to be reflected in all of the city’s documents, warranting three separate bills for the same plan.
Bill 22-0424 amends the Denver Zoning code to implement the program recommendations. Bill 22-0426 amends the Denver Revised Municipal Code to do the same. Bill 22-0425 changes a specific zoning classification for the 38th & Blake Station area, which Swartz said was the subject of a pilot program to “test whether the city could use zoning incentives to encourage market-rate developments to build housing at more affordable prices.”
“Lessons from the pilot program helped inform elements of the current Expanding Housing Affordability proposal,” Swartz said. "If the Expanding Housing Affordability proposal is approved, the city would now bring this pilot area into the same citywide system.”
How has the proposed program changed based on public feedback?
Swartz said many wanted to see more in the program to support lower-income households since housing built under the policy will primarily serve those who fall in the 60-90% area median income range. This led to an increase in the linkage fee to “better align with other cities and be closer toward what financial feasibility studies indicate is a viable amount…”
The linkage fee will also be increased gradually over a period of four years for market adjustment.
Swartz also said the city will track the success and outcomes of the new guidelines with a public-facing dashboard.
Can the guidelines still change before being adopted?
Yes. At the June 6 public hearing, City Council members will have the opportunity to propose amendments before taking a final vote. Council member Candi CdeBaca has already indicated she will have amendments to propose, but no additional details on what these will entail have been made available yet.