The Lynx Crossing Building at 318 Walnut St. on the Auraria campus of the Metropolitan State University of Denver is being evacuated due to an unverified bomb threat.
Authorities issued the announcement just before 2 p.m. Monday and asked anyone in the building or immediate vicinity to leave the area. As of 2:15 p.m. there had been no other information released.
Only the Lynx Crossing building is being evacuated. Anyone in the building or immediate vicinity should leave the area.
Only the Lynx Building is being evacuated at this time, according to the alert. People in the area are asked not to cross 5th Street.
Updates will be posted to Metropolitan State University's emergency notifications website and posted via social media.
As of 2:15 p.m., Denver Police had not issued a notification of the bomb threat.