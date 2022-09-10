052122-dg-news-DenverWeather02.JPG

Brother and Sister Jason and Kristen Flores, visiting from Tampa, Fla., laugh as Jason weaves their umbrella around bushes growing over the path exiting the Birds and Bees Walk on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

After multiple days of record-breaking heat, the temperatures will drop this weekend. Saturday has a 90% chance of rain with a high of 51 and a low of 45.

The showers should end by 4 p.m. and wind shouldn't exceed 9 mph.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Some fog before 9 a.m. and then skies clear the rest of the day with a high of 78 and a low of 51.

Monday: Temperatures climb back up again with a high of 88 and a low of 53. It should be windy throughout the day, up to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies in the day up to 90 degrees, the evening will be partly cloudy and temperature will drop to around 57.

