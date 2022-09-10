After multiple days of record-breaking heat, the temperatures will drop this weekend. Saturday has a 90% chance of rain with a high of 51 and a low of 45.
The showers should end by 4 p.m. and wind shouldn't exceed 9 mph.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: Some fog before 9 a.m. and then skies clear the rest of the day with a high of 78 and a low of 51.
Monday: Temperatures climb back up again with a high of 88 and a low of 53. It should be windy throughout the day, up to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies in the day up to 90 degrees, the evening will be partly cloudy and temperature will drop to around 57.