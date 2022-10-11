Bright Health Group, Inc. announced Tuesday it will no longer offer individual or family healthcare plans in Colorado starting January 2023, according to a news release.
The Minnesota-based insurer (NYSE: BHG) will also stop providing plans to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.
The move could leave hundreds of Coloradoans without coverage, especially in rural parts of the state.
Bright Health's website still reads: "Bright Healthcare is bigger and better than ever in 2022 and includes Centura Health providers, Colorado Health Neighborhoods provider network and Children’s Hospital Colorado."
Impacted Front Range areas include: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, El Paso, Elbert, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.
Other impacted areas will include: Lake, Grand, Summit, Delores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties, according to Bright Health's website.
Members who are currently insured by Bright Health should expect a letter from the company to note the discontinuation of their services before the open enrollment period, which will be from November 1 to December 15, 2022.
The insurance provider will only continue operations in California and Florida for individual and family plans, but will stop offering Medicare Advantage plans.
The decision to stop providing insurance plans to these states was a financial decision, according to company officials. Bright Health is following its "Fully Aligned Care Model," which according to the release will create “a faster path to profitability, has greater predictability, and is more capital efficient.”
Bright Health was ordered to pay Colorado plan holders at least $500,000 to settle more than 100 complaints that began in 2021, according to reporting from April. These complaints were due to the insurance company not paying for the care their customers received. There were at least 850 claims that Bright Health did not pay to providers in 2021, according to the Colorado Division of Insurance.
Division officials did not immediately respond for comment.