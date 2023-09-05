The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed an attempted murder charge against a man who allegedly threw a hatchet at a police officer.

Matthew Lucero, 34, was arrested on Aug. 30 and now faces six felony charges following an incident in which he allegedly threw a hatchet and sledgehammer at Brighton police officers after an attempted burglary, according to a news release from Brighton Police Department.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. that day when officers responded to a burglary call in the 300 block of North 7th Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim stated that an unknown man had been inside their home with a metal pipe.

Police found the suspect entering a nearby yard, according to the release. The residents identified him as 34-year-old Matthew Lucero and said he was in the shed in the backyard.

He refused to come out of the shed for nearly an hour, according to police. He then left the shed with the hatchet and sledgehammer and began climbing the fence.

He allegedly threw the hatchet at an officer's face, hitting him in the arm. He attempted to throw the sledgehammer, but the officer dodged it, the release states.

Officers hit Lucero with a less-lethal bean bag. He returned to the shed and eventually came out and was taken into custody.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Lucero is charged with:

1st-Degree Attempted Murder

1st-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer

2nd-Degree Burglary

Attempted Robbery

3rd-Degree Assault

Crime of Violence