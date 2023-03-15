A shooting in Brighton hospitalized one person and schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Brighton police responded to a report of shots fired near South 9th Avenue and Bush Street Wednesday, according to a Brighton Police Department tweet at 1:09 p.m.

One victim was transported to urgent care with a gunshot wound, according to the tweet.

Police have possible suspects in custody near East 120th Avenue and Salem Street, right next to Prairie View High School, according to the tweet.

Prairie View High School is on lockdown as police investigate possible student involvement, according to the tweet.

This story is developing and will be updated when further information becomes available.