A 4-vehicle crash in Boulder shut down Broadway in both directions Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Broadway is shut down at Greenbriar Boulevard in Boulder Tuesday morning following a crash. 

Boulder Police Department tweeted just after 10 a.m., a crash shut down Broadway, CO-93, in both directions due to a 4-vehicle crash with serious injuries. 

Police ask people to avoid the area. Traffic is being redirected onto Greenbriar Boulevard and people are unable to drive south from that area, according to the tweet.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident and other first responders from Boulder Fire Rescue, Mountain View Fire Rescue and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office are on scene. 

