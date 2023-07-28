Derron Harris Broadway shooter from 2022

Derron Harris faces 60 years in prison for murder and assault.

 Denver District Attorney Office

Derron Harris, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday in a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured, according to a press release.

Harris shot a man and woman visiting from Ohio in May 2022. The two were renting a vehicle from Enterprise Rental on Broadway when Harris opened fire. The man died from injuries, the woman survived and a third bystander suffered minimal injuries.

He was pointed out by eyewitnesses and taken into custody moments later, police said.

Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault and faces 60 years in prison and five years on parole, the release from the Denver District Attorney Office noted.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.