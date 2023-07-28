Derron Harris, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday in a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured, according to a press release.

Harris shot a man and woman visiting from Ohio in May 2022. The two were renting a vehicle from Enterprise Rental on Broadway when Harris opened fire. The man died from injuries, the woman survived and a third bystander suffered minimal injuries.

He was pointed out by eyewitnesses and taken into custody moments later, police said.

Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault and faces 60 years in prison and five years on parole, the release from the Denver District Attorney Office noted.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18.