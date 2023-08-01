Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

The Broe Group invests big in Cherry Creek

The Colorado-based investment firm The Broe Group and the Broe Real Estate Group have acquired The Seasons of Cherry Creek, a multifamily property in Cherry Creek. It is one of the largest real estate transactions in the neighborhood’s history, according to a news release.

Public records show the purchase price rang in at $225 million, according to multiple media reports. A spokesperson for Broe declined to discuss the purchase price.

The three-building, 530,575 square-foot complex sits on 5.2 acres and houses 1,000 people through its 587 units.

"For more than four decades, the Broe family and The Broe Group have called Cherry Creek home," The Broe Group's Kiki Broe said in the release. "We have grown with Cherry Creek for generations, and we believe deeply in the future of our community. The Seasons of Cherry Creek plays a vital role in Cherry Creek's long-term housing plan, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains a vibrant, trusted community for generations to come."

Cherry Creek North President and CEO Nick LeMasters said in the release the neighborhood’s long-term health “relies on sustained investment” that creates quality jobs and services.

“The Seasons acquisition is a long-term investment in both of these essential areas, and we are thankful for local partners, like the Broe family, who continue to invest in our community’s long-term future,” LeMasters said.

The acquisition adds to Broe’s Cherry Creek holdings, which already include properties like the Country Club Towers II and III. The Broe Group was founded in 1972 and maintains holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology. Its affiliate, the Broe Real Estate Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate.

Dogdrop

A drop-in dog daycare has opened its first Denver location with a goal of helping more dog owners tackle errands or attend social get-togethers without having to leave their pup home alone.

Dogdrop opened last month at 985 Albion Street, next to retailers, fitness centers, restaurants and movie theaters.

The Denver location, and Dogdrop’s first franchise, is run by Dina Silverman, who said in a news release that she was attracted to the Dogdrop franchise while watching dog ownership climb during the pandemic.

"Time and time again, I heard friends excuse themselves early from dinner and drinks so they could take the dog out. At Dogdrop, you can run that quick errand in Cherry Creek or pick up groceries at Trader Joe's without the guilt of leaving your dog home alone," Silverman said. “Dogdrop encourages quick drops and charges in 30-minute increments with a daily rate capped.”

The company aspires to provide clean, odor free, well-lit and well-designed spaces, according to its news release. The Denver location spans 3,000 square feet and comprises three playrooms designed to match different dogs’ energy levels.

As a daycare only, Dogdrop focuses on providing dogs with socialization and play. Each dog is required to pass a “Good Fit Test.” Dogs older than eight months must be spayed or neutered. Curbside drop off and pickup is available. More information about memberships is available at dogdrop.co.

"Our philosophy is simple — dogs need the best care possible to thrive, and dog parents need help providing it, and since Denver is such a dog-friendly, dog-loving town, we're excited to be a part of the solution," Dogdrop Co-founder and CEO Shaina Denny said in the release about the Los Angeles-based company.

A (secret) oyster food truck

National Oyster Day takes place Saturday, Aug. 5, and to mark the occasion, Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar will be sending its food truck “Queenie” to a so-far secret location in Denver.

The food truck will be shucking free CrackerJax oysters until supplies run out. The restaurant won’t be disclosing Queenie’s location until the morning of National Oyster Day, although it will be dropping hints on its Instagram, @jaxfishhouse, where it will also make the final reveal about Queenie’s hours and location.

“Oysters are the core of what we do at Jax, so National Oyster Day is a special day that we want to share with as many people as we can,” Executive Chef Sheila Lucero said in the release.

The eatery’s “CrackerJax” mollusk variety is “the perfect mix of sweet and salty” that Lucero hopes will cater to those trying oysters for the first time as well as longtime fans of the seafood snack. In addition to the food truck setting up shop in Denver, all other Jax locations will be offering specials from 3:30 p.m. until close on Aug. 5, from hot oyster flights to oyster shooters. Special wine pairings will also be available. Locations can be found in Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins, Glendale and Colorado Springs.