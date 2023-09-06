A 17th Judicial District judge sentenced a man to 24 years in prison on Wednesday for murdering a 71-year-old Broomfield man after breaking into his car.

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 24, was originally charged with second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass, according to a news release by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 25, 2021 around 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle, Broomfield. Maestas-Sanchez was breaking into vehicles when Michael Lewis, 71, confronted him.

Maestas-Sanchez shot Lewis in the head, killing him, then fled, according to the news release. Lewis, a resident of the neighborhood since 1990, was found dead at the scene.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the second-degree murder charge following a six-day April trial in Broomfield County District Court. The jury eventually found him guilty of manslaughter during the Aug. 28 re-trial.

The judge sentenced him to 24 years on the three charges.

"Michael Lewis was simply looking out for his neighborhood and was brutally gunned down by this defendant," District Attorney Brian Mason said in the release. "My deepest thoughts and sincerest condolences remain with the loved ones of Michael Lewis as they continue to deal with this unimaginable loss."