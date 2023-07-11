Kenneth Gabriel "Gabe" Fairchild texted his cousin, Rick Claycomb, on Saturday that he "loved him to death," advised him to cut the cables in his house and followed with a cryptic message: "There’s going to be fire today."

At around 9 a.m., Pete Elliot, a former friend, was doing light weekend work in his second-floor home office when he heard a thump.

“Boom! Here comes (a) bullet that goes into the wall and just missed my head. I thought it was a sniper it was so close to my head,” Elliot told The Denver Gazette. He hit the ground and watched Fairchild — whom he had known since their Thornton high school days — take off.

It’s unknown what happened in the next three hours, but at 12:30 p.m. that Saturday, Broomfield police responded to a shots fired incident at the restaurant Jus' Burritos on Highway 287 and arrested Fairchild, 45, who is accused of "firing one shot from a rifle at the restaurant," according to a release.

Police said no one was hurt in the Jus' Burritos incident.

Court records show that Fairchild was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, eight counts of reckless endangerment, several weapons possessions charges, a DUI and one count of "drunk with gun."

Soon after Fairchild was behind bars, a woman who would only identify herself as Theresa — for fear that Fairchild will be released from jail — got a call from a Broomfield police detective.

“All he wanted to know was if I was alive,” Theresa said in a phone interview. She said that chills ran down her spine when the detective told her that the man, whom she said had been terrorizing her and her family, had a hit list with the names of people who had restraining orders on him.

The detective wanted to know if her husband was OK. She called her husband at work and he was astounded when he looked outside. There were 10 police officers at his door.

“I’ve been telling police and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office he (Gabe Fairchild) is going to kill someone, I promise you. It’s going to be someone’s kid if we don’t stop him,” said Theresa. “I’m relieved, but I won’t totally feel safe until he’s dead.”

Theresa said she met Fairchild 10 years ago when she and her husband were refinancing their home in Parker. They started flipping houses together but Fairchild, she said, started doing some flipping on his own.

Elliot said Fairchild was convinced that he had an RFD chip in his head.

“He thinks he’s being electronically shocked with gamma ray machines in our basement,” said Elliott, who is the owner of Jurassic Fireworks.

Fairchild, who referred to himself as a financial consultant on his Facebook page, has been described by people who knew him as an entrepreneur, a scammer, a stalker, and an opportunist.

A long list of court records on Fairchild, dating back to 1997, paints a picture of a man with frequent encounters with law enforcement on charges ranging from DUI, driving under restraint, careless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident to the more serious assault, menacing, harassment and at least two permanent protection orders placed against him.

Fairchild was on probation at the time of his Saturday arrest. He has two cases out of Adams County pending, one from 2022 where he was arrested for harassment/telephone threat and violating probation. The second is from 2021, when he was accused of felony trespassing and menacing with a telephone threat. He's due in court on July 19 for a status conference on both.

He's also got two pending DUI cases against him in Larimer County, on which he's due in court Aug. 7, according to court records.

Fairchild was sentenced to 15 months in 2002 on a felony forgery charge that was plea bargained down to criminal impersonation.

In 2010, Fairchild was arrested on felony assault charges, causing serious bodily injury, and menacing with a deadly weapon. After taking a plea deal, he was sentenced to two years probation.

In June of 2021, a Jefferson County judge ordered a "mental health stay" in a 2020 harassment case.

His cousin, Claycomb, described him as a person with a good heart who "doesn't know what's going on in his own head."

CELLPHONE VIDEO AND A SILVER PRIUS

A silver Prius with a large blue logo on the driver’s side and a short cellphone video taken by an alert citizen may be the most critical pieces of evidence which could possibly tie Fairchild's Broomfield incident to a string of frightening and mysterious shootings in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

There may be a tic-tac-toe of others which have not been reported to police.

In a statement, Broomfield police said they are "...aware of the similarities between incidents and is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department, in an active investigation."

When contacted by The Denver Gazette, a Denver Police spokesperson would not confirm a connection, because he said that the Denver shootings, referred to as "criminal mischief," are part of an active and open investigation.

On two days almost three weeks apart, Denver police responded to six incidents of gunshots involving .22 caliber bullets which blasted through the windows of high-rise dwelling complexes. The first five incidents happened June 14 and July 4 at The Beauvallon condominiums at 925 Lincoln St. in Capitol Hill and one happened July 4 at Radius Uptown at 1935 Logan St.

A video of a man who appeared to be aiming his rifle at Beauvallon’s south tower from an empty alley was taken July 4 at around 3:45 p.m. He is standing next to the silver Prius. The passenger doors and the back hatch are wide open, but the blue logo on the silver Prius is partially visible.

It appears to be a very similar blue logo on a very similar Prius with a blue logo distributed in a photo by Broomfield police.

Beauvallon manager Larry Healey said the shootings are the work of the same person.

“These incidents obviously seem to be related. Don’t you think the public should be aware that there’s been several incidents allegedly by the same individual using the same weapon?” he asked.

Denver police confirmed that officers responded to all three alleged sniping incidents and considered the cases to be “criminal mischief,” but said they have not officially linked the Denver incidents to one another, and have not officially connected Saturday’s Broomfield shooting to the six bullets which were fired on two Denver multiple dwellings.

“As we get more information, this may put people’s minds to rest,” said Healey.

Claycomb is sad about the developments, but noted that his cousin’s “There’s going to be fire today” text was an expression he often used to indicate that the day ahead showed promise. He said it's an expression his grandchildren use.

Claycomb points out that no one was hurt in the incidents involving his younger cousin and insists Fairchild is also a victim.

“They need to look at his mental health. Maybe now that he’ll get the help he needs.”