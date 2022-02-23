Thirteen Colorado restaurants and chefs landed on the James Beard Awards 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists' list Wednesday.

The winners, including those for Leadership. Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian of the Year, will be announced March 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The finalists will celebrate at a ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The awards, established in 1991, recognize the best in the restaurant industry nationwide. A link to all semifinalists, and the rules, is at jamesbeard.org.

“We are thrilled to see the diverse and extensive representation of talented Colorado restaurants and chefs on the James Beard Foundation’s list of semifinalists for its Restaurant and Chef Awards," Colorado Restaurant Association President and CEO Sonia Riggs said in a statement. "This prestigious recognition is huge as Colorado continues to establish itself as a national culinary destination."

The semifinalists include:

• Outstanding Restaurateur: Edwin Zoe, Zoe Ma Ma and Chimera Ramen, Boulder and Denver

• Outstanding Chef: Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction

• Emerging Chef: Manuel "Manny" Barella, Bellota, Denver

• Best New Restaurant: Casian Seafood, Lafayette

• Outstanding Hospitality: Spuntino, Denver

• Outstanding Wine Program: The Little Nell, Aspen

• Best Chef, Mountain division:

Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver

Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora

Mawa McQueen, Mawa's Kitchen, Aspen

Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver

Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder

Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs

"The well-deserved honor and press garnered from these nominations is particularly valuable to Colorado restaurants and chefs in this difficult moment in time," Riggs said. "Our January 2022 economic impact survey found that 54% of Colorado restaurants are still at risk of closing within the year, and, on average, restaurants are facing $180,000 in pandemic-related debt.”