The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission heard testimony favoring and opposing the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division's proposal to mandate more than $2.55 billion in energy efficiency upgrades for some 8,000 large buildings under consideration this week with live testimony Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The potential costs to upgrade large buildings having more than 50,000 square feet of floor space is causing consternation among building owners, including owners of large older apartment buildings. Proponents, meanwhile, said the new regulations will improve air quality, upgrade the quality of buildings in Colorado, and must be done all at once to make any impact.

Regulation 28, which mandates 7% building energy use reductions by 2026 and 20% by 2030, first came before the commission May 16.

Strident objections from affected building owners and apartment industry representatives persuaded the AQCC in April to continue the proceedings until August.

Apartment developers countered it may well be unaffordable, if not impossible, to meet the new standards and may result in loss of low-income housing stocks if buildings have to be closed — or the cost of new, low-emission upgrades will be passed to renters.

According to critics, the AQCC is determined to push the regulation through by Friday to meet a statutory mandate that they do so by September 1.

Environmental attorney Paul Seby told The Denver Gazette that the revised regulation is worse than the original one in that it’s more stringent and less flexible.

Tim Walsh, CEO of The Confluence Companies — which builds multifamily housing up and down the Front Range — said electrification of older apartment buildings that use central hot water for heating and washing could cost as much as $80,000 per apartment.

“We're going to be disproportionately hurting the hardest working Coloradans and the lowest wage earners by implementing this rule,” said Walsh in a prior interview. “Everybody wants to talk about affordable housing. And affordable housing is also about affordable utility bills in your home as well, not just the cost of rent or own.”

International Facility Managers Association spokesperson Dennis Supple told the commissioners Wednesday that supply chain issues and up to 18-month delays for delivering new, low-emission equipment are likely to make it impossible to obtain the necessary equipment before the 2026 reduction sets in.

Cliff Majersik, senior advisor for policy and programs at the Institute for Market Transformation, told the commission the building energy standards are necessary and workable.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“The requirements on building owners in the proposed rule 28 are absolutely doable for building owners and they will create benefits beyond just energy and climate savings,” Majersik said. “They will create buildings that are healthier and more comfortable for the occupants. They'll create jobs for Colorado workers, they will add property value.”

“And it's hard though to move individually. So collective action is needed to move the whole industry and a building performance standard is great for driving that collective action, overcoming the first-mover disadvantage, and helping Colorado to create more valuable buildings, more profitable buildings, more jobs for its residents,” Majersik added.

Four states have adopted building performance standards: Colorado, Washington state, Maryland and Oregon.

Tricia Canonico from Fort Collins City Council, a member of Colorado Communities for Climate Action, said the coalition comprises 42 municipalities and counties that have come together to advocate for strong state climate policy.

“Together our members represent a broad cross section of diverse communities that make up over one quarter of the Colorado population ranging from rural towns, 5,000 people to front range cities and counties, upwards of 500,000 residents,” said Canonico. “While our coalition members represent a diverse swath of Colorado, we all have one thing in common, a deep concern about the existential threat of the climate crisis.”

In response to complaints, the Colorado Energy Office said that the regulation is mandated by statutes enacted by House Bill 21-1286, and that they are only doing what the law requires. Any defects lie in the law itself, says the office, and neither the CEO nor the AQCC can change that. Until the underlying statute is challenged and overturned, they say they have a legal duty to forge ahead, said the office.

The enabling legislation was signed into law by Gov. Polis in June 2021. The commission announced the proposed rule eighteen months later, on Jan. 20, 2023.

Seventeen of the approximately 75 people who attended the on-line Zoom public comment session Tuesday spoke to the commission.

Another 75 people signed up for the Wednesday formal hearing where the APCD gave its presentation on the new regulation and parties to the proceeding gave their testimony.

The hearing testimony continues Thursday. The commission said it intends to deliberate and render a decision at the end of testimony, probably on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.