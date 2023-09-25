The Regional Transportation District is looking for bus drivers, mechanics, and other frontline positions and is offering $4,000 hiring bonuses. The two-day event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October. 3, at 3333 Ringsby Court, in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

RTD bus operators earn a starting hourly wage of $24.96, and no prior experience is necessary.

The starting hourly wage for RTD’s general repair mechanics is $31.46. Body shop technicians begin at $29.10 an hour.

All of these key positions — and many others, such as signal power maintainers, electro-mechanics, and certain IT and cybersecurity roles — continue to be eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

New bus operators will be paid to complete the nine weeks of training required to obtain the Commercial Driver License needed. Part-time positions are available, as are opportunities to earn overtime.

Job seekers can speak with bus operators, managers, supervisors and other employees in Bus Operations. Should they have questions about positions elsewhere in the agency, recruiters from RTD’s Human Resources division will be on hand to provide answers and additional direction. Applications will be accepted on site.

RTD continues to experience a staffing shortage. At the end of August, the agency had 181 bus operator vacancies of 952 budgeted positions, for a vacancy rate of just over 19%. Bus maintenance was seeking to fill 48 of 367 positions, reflecting a vacancy rate of about 13% for jobs that include general repair mechanics and body shop technicians.

“RTD provides competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and training allowances and programs to help employees grow in their careers,” said Chris Deines, general superintendent of transportation. “Working here allows individuals to connect with customers, serve the communities throughout the Denver metro region, and benefit from being a member of an agency that invests in and cares about its people.”

RTD values the service and skills of job-seekers who carry military experience. Hiring for new and lateral officers continues with the agency’s growing Transit Police Department. To learn more about positions at RTD and to apply online, visit rtd-denver.com/careers.