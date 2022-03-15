The city of Denver has sent a concept plan for a proposed 47-story apartment tower on 17th and California streets back to the development team to clear up some zoning issues, according to a city spokeswoman.

South Carolina-based Greystar LLC filed the concept plans with Denver Community Planning and Development on Feb. 8. It’s described as “mixed-use high rise with 15,800 (square feet) ground level retail, amenity and retail spaces, with structured parking and approximately 342 for-rent multi-family units in a 47-story structure.”

The site is currently an SP+ Parking lot, within a block of RTD’s 16th and California light rail stop.

The property address is listed as 650 17th St., with Harbinger Partners, 650 17th LLC, listed as the assessed owner, according to city records.

The architect is listed as ZCA Residential, based in Houston, with Kimley-Horn Associates Inc. serving as engineer and surveyor.

If built to 47 stories, it would be among the top 10 tallest buildings in the central business district.

But “concept plans” are just that — concept only. The final site development plan could end up looking a lot different, said Amanda Weston, spokeswoman for Community Planning and Development.

“Please note that this project was submitted as a concept only and may change significantly in size and use before formal plans are submitted to the city for review,” Weston said via email Monday. “Please also note that this concept plan has not been approved and requires a resubmittal to address comments regarding Zoning and Transit Oriented Development issues. To date, we have not received revised plans.”

Greystar officials declined to comment on the project.