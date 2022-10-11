Denver International Airport is starting construction on an $83 million project to increase energy efficiency, decrease water use and reduce its carbon footprint. Airport officials said it is “the largest Energy Performance Contract (EPC) ever performed in the state of Colorado,” according to a press release Tuesday.
When completed, the contractor, McKinstry Essention, LLC, guarantees 19.6% in energy savings, 28.3% in water reduction and 30,278 metric tons in annual CO2 reduction. Using Colorado’s Social Cost of Carbon figure for 2022 of $43 per metric ton, that translates into $1.3 million in carbon-avoidance benefits.
“This initiative is the most impactful project ever undertaken to improve the airport’s sustainability, one of the guiding principles in our Vision 100 plan,” said airport CEO Phil Washington.
DIA is entirely self-funded thru fees and ticket sales and uses no outside taxpayer dollars. Funding for the project comes from cash reserves and no fees will be raised to pay for the upgrades, said Stephanie Figueroa, a spokesperson for the airport in an email to the Denver Gazette.
“Once the project is fully implemented, the total savings is projected at approximately $5M/year inclusive of utility savings (electricity, natural gas, water, and sewer charges) as well as operational savings associated with longer-lasting LED lights and the Energy Management Controls System,” said Figueroa.
Minority and women-owned businesses in the contracting community are promised “a minimum of $17 million” in subcontracts, according to the press release.
The project includes replacing existing lighting with 38,100 LED lamps, 932 toilet and 285 urinal flush valve retrofits, 715 flow restrictors on faucets, 61 low flow shower heads and new energy management control systems. Changes to plumbing are expected to reduce DIA’s sewer bills by $130,000 annually.
The contract began with a comprehensive audit of more than 8 million square feet of facilities. The implementation process is set to begin this month and will continue over a seven-year period, including three years of construction followed by a measurement & verification period, says the press release.
“The Colorado Energy Office provides a dedicated project consultant who assists through project coaching and technical assistance at no charge throughout the life cycle of the project,” the press release stated.
“The Denver International Airport project is an important example of Colorado’s dedication to our energy and sustainability goals,” said CEO Executive Director Will Toor.
Ari Rosenblum, a spokesperson for the CEO told the Denver Gazette that the office currently has three staff members who support EPCs. They each work on projects simultaneously, he said.
“Like all other EPC projects that CEO assists with, the project at DEN has a dedicated project manager, but does not have a full time staff member dedicated to this work," Rosenblum said.
Denver International Airport, according to the press release, is the third-busiest airport in the world and generates more than $33 billion for the region annually.