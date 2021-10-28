To prevent Halloween partying in its properties, Airbnb is restricting users who are allowed to book houses over the weekend, the company announced Thursday.

Beginning Thursday and lasting through Sunday, users who do not have a history of positive reviews are banned from making one-night reservations of entire houses in Denver and the rest of the United States.

“Parties are rare, and the great majority of guests to Denver contribute positively and are respectful,” Airbnb said in a release. “However, when parties happen, we know it can be disruptive for hosts and neighbors, which is why we’ve continued to invest in trust and safety.”

This is the second Halloween in a row that Airbnb has implemented this kind of policy.

Last year, the policy resulted in a 49% drop in unauthorized parties over Halloween, the company estimates. In addition, more than 300 people were barred from booking Airbnb houses in Denver alone last Halloween.

Airbnb first began this policy after it announced a global pan on all parties and large events in its properties in August 2020, to prevent large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Party bans were also put in place for the weekends of New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July.

There is no estimated date for when Airbnb will lift its party ban, the company said.

“Travel is coming back and we’re beginning to see COVID restrictions easing throughout the U.S.,” Airbnb said in a release. “We want to help our Denver community make this transition safely.”