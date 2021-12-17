The Avalanche and Nuggets could soon be back on television screens across the Front Range as Altitude Sports and Comcast have agreed to try mediation in an effort to end a two-year dispute.
Attorney's for Altitude, owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, reached out to Comcast and proposed the two companies enter mediation to try and reach an agreement, according to a release from Altitude Sports.
The proposal was presented to the state's largest cable provider before the two parties were scheduled to appear in federal court to update the court on a the lawsuit filed by Kroenke against Comcast in 2019.
Judge William J. Martinez was supportive of the mediation effort, and the two parties agreed to move forward. The parties have agreed to filed a joint motion by Monday with the name of the agreed-upon mediator, according to the release.
Altitude also said it would make a revised offer to Comcast prior to mediation.
"It is out hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams," said Matt Hutchings, COO of KSE in a news release.
Altitude owns broadcasting rights to the Avalanche, Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth and have been blacked out to Comcast customers since August of 2019.
Attempts to reach Comcast were unsuccessful.