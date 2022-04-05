Centennial-based United Launch Alliance inked a contract with Amazon to carry thousands of the online retailer’s satellites to Earth's lower orbit for its Project Kuiper mission to increase global broadband access, officials announced Tuesday.

Amazon will use ULA’s new Vulcan rocket for 38 launches in coming years, helping to create a “constellation” of 3,236 advanced satellites.

“We strongly believe in the mission of Project Kuiper. We are honored to be entrusted with the majority of Amazon’s launches with a total of 47 missions, including the nine Atlas launches already on contract,” ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno said in a statement. “At ULA we are focused on serving our customers and partnering with them to provide unmatched flight capabilities and mission operations and assurance, to provide the lowest risk and best-value launch solution.”

ULA boasts 100% success rate with more than 145 launches. Its Atlas V has been used by commercial clients and NASA for years, including carrying the most recent Mars Perseverance rover and its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to the Red Planet in 2021.

“Vulcan Centaur’s unique, single-core, heavy lift design, coupled with its industry-leading large payload fairing, makes it an excellent fit for Amazon’s deployment of the majority of its Project Kuiper constellation,” said Chris Ellerhorst, ULA director of strategy, business development and sales. “In addition to the launches, this partnership includes substantial investments made by both companies in high-rate production, launch vehicle improvements, and launch infrastructure, to support Amazon’s long-term launch needs, which is great for the U.S. aerospace industry and supply chain.”

The launches will occur at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Amazon earmarked $10 billion to deliver on Project Kuiper.

“ULA has decades of experience and a proven track record across dozens of successful commercial and government missions, and we’re proud to have them on our team,” said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper at Amazon. “Our work together to enhance launch operations at Cape Canaveral stands to benefit the broader space industry and contribute to greater resilience in space operations.”

Once complete, the project “aims to make high-speed, low-latency broadband more affordable and accessible for unserved and underserved communities around the world,” according to Amazon.

The project will serve households, as well as schools, hospitals, businesses, government agencies and other organizations operating in places without reliable broadband.