Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX), signed a letter of intent for a 775,000 square-foot lithium-ion battery production facility in Brighton, according to a Monday news release.

The company plans to create a gigawatt scale factory to support lithium-ion battery production which will benefit the U.S. electric mobility market, according to the release by Gov. Jared Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). Amprius has created a patented silicon anode battery platform, which can extend the range of batteries and reduce charging times.

This company is one of the first to receive funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aims to expand domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle and electrical grid batteries, according to the release. With headquarters in California, Amprius currently has 60 employees — none of which are in Colorado.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission previously approved up to $5,491,784 in job creation tax incentive credits over an 8-year period. Amprius was referred to as Project Maverick during the OEDIT review process. The City of Brighton also approved incentives with a total estimated value of $929,050 which includes a 100%, five-year property tax rebate and a 50% rebate on the city’s use tax. The Adams County Board of County Commissioners will consider an economic development incentive agreement for Amprius at a public meeting scheduled for March 14.

Company officials also looked at sites in Texas and Georgia.

“The selection of Colorado for our gigawatt factory marks an important milestone for Amprius,” Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius Technologies, said in a press release. “Increasing production to meet the substantial market demand for our breakthrough silicon anode lithium-ion technology remains a priority, and we are confident this factory will allow us to scale and effectively serve the electric mobility market.”

Ampris currently plans to invest $190 million to offer a potential capacity of up to 5 gigawatt hours (GWh). This includes a cost sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains for $50 million. There is more space on the site to potentially be used for expansion, which would bring the potential manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We need more batteries to power the future, and now we will be manufacturing more of them right here in Colorado,” Polis said in the release. “We are excited to welcome Amprius to Colorado, bringing over 300 new good-paying jobs, and joining Colorado’s innovative and collaborative business community.”

Officials expected to create 332 net new jobs in the first phase of the expansion, at an average annual wage of $68,516, — 104% of the average annual wage in Adams County. Jobs will include management, engineering, business support personnel, technicians, operators and maintenance positions, according to the release.

Brighton was selected for the facility because of the area's ability to streamline time-to-market and support effective customer fulfillment, according to the press release. Build-out costs are expected to be reduced due to the site’s size, proximity to materials, the transportation structure, the electric power and structural layout.

“I’m glad to see that leadership rewarded as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law starts vesting in Adams County,” Rep. Yadira Caraveo said in a press release. “Attracting Amprius and other cutting-edge businesses to our community will stoke our local economy and create hundreds of good jobs.”

The state’s cleantech industry has an economic impact of $4.6 billion per year and employs over 62,000 people in Colorado according to Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of OEDIT.

By choosing Colorado for expansion, Amprius will add to this increasingly important sector of employment and become a key player in Colorado’s commitment to adopt clean energy technologies,” Lieberman said in a press release.

The area is riding a wave of momentum for lithium-ion battery production. Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDP) rolled out a new electric vehicle cell pilot line at a 75,000-square-foot production facility in Thornton. There, the electrolyte cells will be build and tested. It could house up to 200 employees once fully functional.