Humanitix, an Australian nonprofit ticket selling company, has picked Denver as its United States headquarters, according to a Monday news release.

The “compassionate capitalism” company gives “100% of its booking fee profits to social causes in partnership with its network of children’s charities,” according to Humanitix. It hopes to create 136 full-time jobs with an average salary of $52,276 in the next eight years, but could add up to 210 jobs.

Last year, New Zealand company FileInvite announced that Denver would be its U.S. headquarters, and Australian fintech company Finder also chose to open a Denver location with up to 200 new positions. Square Comp of India picked Fort Collins in 2021 to start a U.S. hub with plans to create up to 50 full-time jobs in the coming years.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade agreed to give Humanitix a Strategic Fund Grant of $884,000 for the creation of those new jobs, which would be incentivized at $6,500 per new job “contingent on those hired coming from Low and Moderate Income (LMI) backgrounds using the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) wage thresholds,” according to the office. Grants of $1,000 per job can be earned for all other hires.

Roles include general management, software engineers, finance and customer support/call center operators. For listing of current openings, check the Humanitix website.

“We believe businesses that align profit with purpose can solve the world's biggest problems, and that humane use of technology can help us reinvest in humanity far beyond traditional corporate responsibility,” Adam McCurdie, who founded the company in 2016 with Joshua Ross, said in the release.

“The business climate that is authentic to Colorado complements our own business model and will allow us to effectively serve markets across the United States and North America,” said McCurdie.

Officials with Denver Economic Development and Opportunity agreed to subsidize the company with an in-kind donation of office space at the Commons on Champa, as well as human resources support and introductions to area foundations and nonprofits.

“We’re proud to have introduced Humanitix to Denver through our Global Business Development program,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in the release. “It’s been our goal to not only create ideal conditions for international companies to make Denver their U.S. entry point, but to also attract businesses that have the same values as our community.”

Humanitix was also looking at space in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Company officials have already plugged into Colorado contacts, and recently agreed to sell tickets for the next Telluride Mushroom Festival.

“Humanitix is an experiment in compassionate capitalism and a new model for charity and business,” said Ross. “The state of Colorado saw and endorsed this potential, and worked with us extensively to secure an incentive through the Strategic Fund that made it easy for us to choose Colorado.”